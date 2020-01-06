Manila, Philippines (AP) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the military to prepare to deploy its aircraft and ships “at any moment’s notice” to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in Iraq and Iran should hostilities erupt there. Other Asian nations with large populations of expatriate labor may face similar decisions amid the rapidly escalating tensions between the United States and Iran following last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. There are more than 7,000 Filipino workers and their dependents in Iraq and Iran. Many more Filipinos are employed in countries lining the Persian Gulf.