(AP) Authorities say former Springfield, Illinois, Mayor Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the three people killed when a small plane crashed in a central Illinois field. Jim Allmon, chief deputy coroner for Sangamon County, says the crash Tuesday also killed 69-year-old John Evans of Glenarm,. The 69-year-old Edwards was appointed mayor by the Springfield City Council in December 2010 after the death of Mayor Tim Davlin. Sixty-three-year-old Cinda Edwards had been coroner since 2011. The twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County.