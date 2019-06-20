Hazelwood, MO (KTRS) The Hazelwood City Council approves the final terms and settlement agreements in the public-private partnership effort to redevelop the nearly vacant St. Louis Mills Mall into a youth sports complex called POWERplex.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the public support terms, as well as a settlement on the refinancing plan for the $36.9 million of Transportation Development District tax debt. This cleared the way for Big Sports Properties, LLC, to move forward with their redevelopment plans.
The 160+ acre blighted mall is currently 91% vacant, with six boarded up out-lot properties.