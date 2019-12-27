Columbia, MO (AP) A plea deal with prosecutors means that a Missouri man convicted in a fatal stabbing will spend far less time in prison than he was originally ordered to serve. Anthony Shegog was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his second-degree murder conviction in the 2014 death of Wayne Lige in Columbia. The conviction was vacated last year when a judge cited ineffective defense counsel. An appeals court upheld Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane’s ruling. The Columbia Tribune reports that on Monday, Shegog pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Crane sentenced him to five years with credit for time served.