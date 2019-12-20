Police say two men and a woman have been found dead inside a southern Illinois home during a welfare check. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police in Hazelwood asked officers in Bethalto to check on the home Thursday night, The officers found the bodies of two men, ages 30 and 32, and a 59-year-old woman. The names of the victims and details on how they died haven’t been released. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the squad at 618-377-5266. Bethalto is 21 miles northeast of St. Louis.