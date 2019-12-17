(KTRS) On the afternoon of November 29, South County precinct officers responded to a call of a person struck in the 9300 block of South Broadway and located the victim, later positively identified as 64 year old Ronald Smith of the 100 block of Horn in St. Louis. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith was attempting to cross South Broadway near its intersection with Weiss Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound. The suspect vehicle has not yet been located. It is described as a dark sedan with front end damage on the passenger side. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.