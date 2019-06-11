The latest: 7-year-old Patrice Dotson of Carbondale has been found safe. Police report she has been reunited with her family.

Original story: A Missing Person Advisory has been activated by Illinois State Police for the Carbondale Police Department. They are asking for the public help to locate a missing 7-year-old girl, Patrice Dotson, who did not return after going outside to look for her sister. The sister returned safely, but Patrice went missing. The following description has been issued: The 7-year-old is female, black, 4 foot, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and pink shoes.

Call 911 or the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 627-7556 if you have any information.