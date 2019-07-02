–The following information provided by St. Louis Police —

The Altus Police Department in Altus, OK, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s US Marshals Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two fugitives, Hakim Mustafa Moore, a 27-year old black male, and Robin Alexander, a 29-year old black female. While photos are attached, be advised that the subjects may have changed their appearance as these photos are at least 5-years old.

On June 10, 2019, a “Failure to Appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County Oklahoma for Hakim Mustafa Moore and Robin Alexander relative to three counts of Child Abuse, one count of Child Neglect, and one count of Enabling Child Neglect. During the investigation, the Altus Police Department received information that both subjects had fled to St. Louis, Missouri trying to evade capture.

Additionally, Moore and Alexander have five children in common. Three children are currently in Oklahoma State’s custody. They were located in Oklahoma and are currently listed in critical condition. The fourth child was located deceased, and the fifth child has not been located. The fifth child was born in a hotel room and is currently undocumented. As such, we do not have any information or photos.

With this information, the Altus Police Department, contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s US Marshals Task Force. Both agencies are requesting the public’s help to locate these subjects and to determine if the undocumented child is healthy and alive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Any questions relative to the original investigation should be directed to the Altus Police Department, as they are the investigating agency.