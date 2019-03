Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) Police are asking for your help in locating a missing St. Louis County man. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, 36-year-old William Murphy went missing Thursday, March 7th. He was last seen at his parents’ home on Spring Gate Drive.

Murphy is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 225 pounds, with curly black hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000 .