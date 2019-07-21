St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police continue to investigate after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a drive by shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say Eddie Hill IV was shot around 8:30 p.m. Friday as he was on the porch with four other adults. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says that’s when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots from what was believed to be an assault rifle. Hayden said an officer patrolling the area heard the shots and called paramedics to the shooting scene.

There’s no word of any arrests. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.