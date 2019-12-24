A police organization says a St. Louis County police officer who struck and killed a 12-year-old girl while rushing after a suspicious vehicle should be charged in the death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sgt. Heather Taylor said Monday that the unidentified officer should be charged with manslaughter in the death of Akeelah Jackson. Taylor is the president of the Ethical Society of Police, a group composed of black city officers who are outspoken on matters of racial discrimination. Akeelah was hit Oct. 14 and died a few weeks later.