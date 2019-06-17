St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a number of shootings that occurred over the weekend.

It all began Friday night when the body of a 20-year-old man shot multiple times was found in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Chippewa.

Saturday, the violence moved to north county where a 70-year-old man was shot and killed on West Florissant, while in the 4600 block of Richard Place, 3 people were shot, one of which died.

Then, Sunday, a woman was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Davison in north St. Louis. Moments later, someone opened fire on English Living, a business on Washington Avenue, injuring 3 people, one critically. Finally, 3 people were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on the Voce Bar at 212 S. Tucker near the Enterprise Center.

