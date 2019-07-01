Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in North County over the weekend.
According to County Police, officers responded to the intersection of Bellefontaine and Lakeside Lane just after 2 P.M. Sunday. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive man at an abandoned business in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.