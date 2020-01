St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a man is shot and killed in south city. The incident occurred shortly after 9 P.M. Monday in the 4000 block of McRee in the Botanical Heights neighborhood. That’s where officers responded to a shooting call, and found a man who was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Numerous gunshots were recorded in a surveillance video. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.