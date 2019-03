Alorton, IL (KTRS) Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing metro-east teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Karmen Pitts of Alorton hasn’t been seen since Monday. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a flower print, black pants with a flower print, and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alorton Police Department at 618-271-4591, CenCom West at 618-825-2681, or the nearest law enforcement agency.