St. Louis, MO (KTRS) If you live in central or south city and have been burglarized within the last year, St. Louis Police want you to know that they might have your stuff.

In a release, police say that after executing 2 search warrants, Burglary Detectives recovered more than 800 items. Photos included showed a variety of items – including lawnmowers, pressure washers, power tools, and appliances.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

To find out if police have recovered any of your property, you can reach them at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.