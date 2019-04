Sullivan, MO (KTRS) The Sullivan Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly woman. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, an Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for 69-year-old Betty Alexander, who was last seen at 6 South Center Street in Sullivan on Thursday.

Alexander is described as a Caucasian woman, 5 foot 2 inches tall, 145 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.