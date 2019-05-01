O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) Police need your help finding a man who allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend.

At around 9:30 Tuesday night, the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department received several 911 calls for shots fired in the 100 block of Lincoln Street. Upon arrival, officers found a female who reported a domestic incident that resulted in the man firing shots as she sought cover in a nearby apartment building. The man fled the scene, his car later located in North County.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Malik Payne of St. Louis. If you have any information, please contact the O’Fallon Police Department.