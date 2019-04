Clayton, MO (KTRS) Police need your help tracking down a bank robber.

According to the Clayton Police Department, just before 1 P.M. Tuesday, a man entered the Commerce Bank in the 6300 block of Clayton Road, displayed a hand gun, and demanded money.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. It is unknown if he left in a vehicle, or on foot.

If you have any information, please contact the Clayton Police Department at 314-290-8420.