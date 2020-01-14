St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is hospitalized after being shot in north county.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 P.M. Monday night in the 10,000 block of Duke Drive. That’s where officers responded to a shooting call and found the boy, believed to be between 12 and 18 months old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police believe the shots were fired from outside of the house, and struck the child who was in the bedroom.

The County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.