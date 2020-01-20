St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing woman.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Edna Martin went missing from her residence in the 4700 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 P.M. Sunday. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, roughly 142 pounds – last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans, and a black shirt with white flowers. She could be traveling in a white Mercedes 350 with Missouri License plate # XA4-W2F.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department.