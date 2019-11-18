St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police need your help finding a vehicle involved in a kidnapping.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired in the 3400 block of Chippewa at around 4:30 P.M Sunday. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim. Officers now believe a suspect fired shots at the woman’s feet, then forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint before fleeing.

The victim is identified as a black female between 17 and 21 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and roughly 110 pounds.

The suspect is identified only as a man in is 20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and dark complexion.

Police are searching for a Blue Subaru BRZ with Illinois plate number AS-57200.

If you see the vehicle, please dial 911.