St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) There’s reportedly been a break in the 1993 murder of 9-year-old Angie Housman..
Sources close to the investigation say that a DNA hit has led investigators to a suspect. Ron Bone, Angie stepfather said that he was also made aware of this development from police about a month ago.
The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms there has been new developments in the case, but can’t comment because of the ongoing investigation.
Investigators sent crime scene evidence to a private company in Virginia for DNA testing late last year.
A Tribute To Angie By:Jill Enders
Original Airdate: November 2018