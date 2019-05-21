St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday to voice their concerns of the passage of a bill that will ban abortions at eight weeks.

Hundreds of demonstrators from several pro-choice groups rallied for what they called the National Day of Action for Abortion Rights.

Nikia Paulette, lead grassroots organizer in the public policy department of Planned Parenthood, said opponents are asking Governor Parson to veto this legislation.

“I believe we that live in a democracy and the democracy is run by the people and if the people say they want safe and legal abortions, then the Governor should abide by that.” Paulette said.

Governor Mike Parson has promised to sign the legislation.

Meanwhile, supporters of the ban, including Missouri Right To Life, are applauding the legislation.