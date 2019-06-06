Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing regarding a proposed natural gas rate hike. The hearing is scheduled for June 12th at 6 P.M. at the Boone County Commission in Columbia.
Ameren Missouri filed the natural gas rate case with the Missouri PSC seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by over $4 million. According to the filing, the average increase in rates for residential customers will be roughly $26 a year.
Ameren Missouri provides natural gas service to approximately 131,000 customers in 25 Missouri counties – including Gasconade, Lincoln, Phelps, St. Charles, and Warren counties – among others.