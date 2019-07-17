Ferguson, MO (KTRS) The puppy who was beaten into a coma with a hockey stick in north county is improving. Hazel was released from an emergency animal hospital into the care of her regular veterinarian at Ferguson Animal Hospital.

Dr. Daniel Wentz says the prognosis of the 4-month-old puppy looks good.

“Long term, one eye is damaged pretty well. I don’t know if she will get sight back in that one, but I think she will get back partial if not complete sight back in the other eye. It’s guarded right now, but I beleive she will make a recovery where she can lead a normal life. She just may have to have a lot of learning to get over some of the deficits from her trauma.” Wentz explained.

Thirty-three-year-old Cartez Spriggs of Riverview was charged Friday with felony animal abuse. Charging documents say police were called to Spriggs’ home for a report of a man beating a dog. Officers found a hockey stick in the front yard and blood stains, then found a puppy lying in a pool of blood.

Police say Spriggs told investigators he was blacked out with rage and couldn’t remember how many times he struck the puppy.

Spriggs’ criminal history in Missouri includes assault, drug possession, and distribution. He is not Hazel’s owner.

Once released, Hazel will have to see a neurologist at the University of Missouri.

Wentz said there has been a tremendous outpouring of community support to help with Hazel’s mounting medical bills. So far, $2600 has been donated. If you would like to help, you may drop off or mail a donation to Ferguson Animal Hospital 483 Airport Rd. Ferguson, Missouri 63135, (314) 524-0707.

Checks should be made out to Ferguson Animal Hospital. Hazel should be written in the memo section of the check.

Wentz said that he will money will go to cover expenses incurred at his facility and at the animal emergency hospital as well as future treatment. He also said any money left over will be donated to animal charities.