Wentzville, MO (KTRS) There was a strong show of support for striking United Auto Workers on Friday during a rally in Wentzville.

About 500 supporters, including members of other unions, along with lawmakers attended the Hold The Line Rally outside of the Local 2250 United Auto Workers Hall in Wentzville. Nearly 49,000 UAW workers across the country went on strike earlier this month after contract talks broke down with General Motors. The strike impacts about 4,500 workers at the Wentzville GM Plant.

Among those in attendance at the rally was Missouri State Auditor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway.

“You deserve more and you deserve better, and your unified solidarity brings power. Never forget that.” Galloway said to the crowd.

Missouri State Senator Scott Sifton also spoke at the rally. The Democratic lawmaker had some harsh words for his Republican colleagues when he spoke on the General Motors incentive package passed by the state legislature.

“For my Republican House and Senate colleagues, we worked with you to get the incentive package done. You needed us. Now, where the hell are you? Where are you? “ Sifton exclaimed.

Sifton’s speech drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

At least one Republican lawmaker was in attendance. Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione offered his support to the workers.

“I’m here to support you. My heart is with you. You’ve been in my prayers.” Guccione said.

“Without you there is no GM and you build a great product….. We are so proud to have you here and I love each and everyone of you.” Guccione added.

Meanwhile, UAW had a victory at the bargaining table during the ongoing negotiations. General Motors said striking workers will get company-paid health insurance. This comes after leaders with General Motors told the union more than a week ago that coverage would be cut off.