St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Los Angeles Rams now want St. Louis to pay half the cost of a recent settlement involving PSL’s.

The Rams, who recently agreed to pay $24 Million to settle with thousands of St. Louis Fans over the Personal Seat Licenses, are taking the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission to arbitration. This means the public could be on the hook for as much as $12 Million.

Taxpayers have already lost millions of dollars in legal fees, a proposed riverfront stadium that was never built, and last months sale of the former Rams Park facility, which was valued at over $12 Million, but sold back to the team for 1 dollar.