St. Louis, MO (AP) The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends minor league pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals. In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in the four-player deal. Liberatore is a 20-year-old left-hander who was the 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. The Cardinals also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.