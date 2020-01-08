Changes to redistricting and how to curb violence in Missouri’s biggest cities are expected to priorities in the state Legislature this year. Lawmakers kicked off the 2020 session Wednesday. Republican leaders say they want to send voters yet another proposed change to how legislative districts are drawn. Voters in 2018 voted in favor of a nonpartisan demographer drafting state House and Senate maps. The top goals include achieving “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.” But Republicans have complained that the changes could help Democrats win elections. Lawmakers also face pressure to address a jump in homicides last year in St. Louis and Kansas City.