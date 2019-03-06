St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Lewis Reed is one step closer to a 4th term as President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman.

Lewis Reed, who has served as board president for 12 years, defeated State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, Alderman Megan Green, and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews in the Democratic Primary Tuesday.

Voters made their decision based on how they felt the candidates would handle proposals like the city-county merger and the privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Voters also considered how the candidates would address issues such as the rising crime rate in the city, which ranks among the highest in the nation.

Reed will face Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer in the April 2nd election.