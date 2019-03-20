Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for leads regarding the two elk shot in Shannon County last month.

The Conservation Federation of Missouri and Operation Game Thief are now offering a $8,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the poachers.

Agents say that no parts of either animal were removed, meaning, killing these elk had nothing to do with food. Missouri Department of Conservation Protection Division Chief Randy Doman says this case marks the fifth known elk poaching incident since the population was restored in 2011.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.