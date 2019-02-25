ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis FC won 3-0 against Memphis 901 FC in a preseason friendly at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Saint Louis FC opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Kadeem Dacres who then supplied the second from a corner kick that was headed in by Kyle Greig in the 27th minute. Dacres would tally another in the 79th minute when he headed in Nichi Vlastos’ cross to see the game finish 3-0.

The first half saw Memphis 901 FC with a couple of opportunities but the first significant chance of the game arrived for Saint Louis FC in the 21st minute when Greig got on the end of a cross from Bradley Kamdem Fewo but the effort was blocked and collected by Memphis goalkeeper Scott Levene. The home side would open the scoring shortly afterwards, however, as Dacres collected the ball on the right side of the box and hit a left-footed curler into the far post. Saint Louis FC would double the advantage in the 27th minute as Dacres found Greig charging in to the near post from a corner kick situation and his header looped over the goalkeeper to see the first half finish 2-0.

The second half was more of the same with Saint Louis FC controlling possession and creating the most chances and they would add another goal in the 79th minute as Dacres was found at the back post by STLFC Academy product Nichi Vlastos to head over the Memphis goalkeeper for his second goal of the game. Greig would have another chance as he was played through on goal in the 87th minute but his shot was saved to see the game finish 3-0.

“I’m pleased that we were able to get everyone 90 minutes of game experience over the weekend without any injuries,” said STLFC Head Coach Anthony Pulis. “It was good to get six goals as well but we can’t get carried away with preseason results as there are plenty of things we still need to work on and keep improving before the home opener on March 9th against Indy Eleven.”