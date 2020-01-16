St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Schlafly is buying Trailhead in St. Charles.

In a release, Trailhead Brewing Company announced the sale of its brewery and operations located at 921 S. Riverside Drive in St. Charles to Schlafly Beer. The location, set to become Schlafly Bankside, will become the 3rd Schlafly brewpub in the area.

After 25 years of operation, owner Bob Kirkwood has chosen to retire and selected Schlafly Beer to continue the legacy of Trailhead as a gathering place for the St. Charles community.