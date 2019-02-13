Washington, DC (KTRS) U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is introducing bipartisan legislation to increase the death benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The First Responders Survivors Support Act aims to increase the Public Safety Officers’ death and disability benefit to $500,000, fix bureaucratic problems with the benefits system, increase the education benefit to $2,000 per month, and identify ways to strengthen, streamline and increase access to the education benefit.

Duckworth stated,“Our nation can do much more to support the families of first responders who lost their life protecting us from harm.”

The legislation has been endorsed by a number of organizations, including the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Fraternal Order of Police.