Washington, D.C. (AP) The Senate has wrapped up a late session approving rules for President Donald Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment. The Democrats failed in their efforts to gain Republican agreement for issuing subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though such issues can be revisited. A Democratic victory came earlier in the day when the Senate’s majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, dropped plans for two late-night sessions to hear opening arguments, instead agreeing to spreading them over three days.