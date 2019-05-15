Washington, D.C. (KTRS) Democratic U.S. Senator from Illinois Tammy Duckworth is speaking out against what she calls the “Trump Administration’s reckless approach to Iran.”
Duckworth, a combat veteran, questioned Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan Tuesday over the potential deployment of 120,000 troops to the Middle East.
She cautioned Shanahan on moving forward. She says the proposal could raise tensions in the region or worse – set off a war with a foreign power which could result in the loss of American lives.