Lemay, MO (KTRS) A teenager is dead after being shot outside of his south county home.

Police say 16-year-old boy Robert “R.J.” Dorsey was gunned down in the 800 block of Vegas Drive in Lemay at just after 9 p.m.Wednesday. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

Family members say R.J. just celebrated his 16th birthday last week. He was a student at Bayless High School. A GoFund Me Account has been set up to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) .