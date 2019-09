O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) A St. Charles County man is in jail after he allegedly fired a gun following an altercation.

40-year-old Christopher Sauer of O’Fallon, Missouri has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

O’Fallon Police responded to a call at a residence in the 200 block of Oakhurst Circle Sunday morning just before 2:30.

Sauer was arrested and is being held on a $5000 cash-only bond.