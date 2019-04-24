St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Police in St. Charles need your help finding a missing elderly woman.
According to police, a silver alert is in effect for 71-year-old Gayla S. Gilvin.
She is believed to be driving a red Chevy Sonic with Missouri Disabled Plate number BL-65D, possibly on I-70 near the Jennings Station Road Exit.
Gilvin is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds wearing a red jacket and glasses.
If you have any information, please contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.