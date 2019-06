Frontier Park in St. Charles has been flooded for several weeks, and while the water has been receding, the park is still a mess, so St. Charles officials have decided to move the Riverfest celebration from the Fourth of July to August 30th and 31st to give the park time to dry out. There will be one night of fireworks on Saturday August 31st. The Jaycee’s Fourth of July Parade will still take place on July 4th at 10:00AM – same route.