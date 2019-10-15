St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A bill is moving forward that will require St. Louis gun dealers to report failed background checks to police.

Board Bill 106 passed unanimously out an Aldermanic committee on Tuesday morning. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, the bill’s sponsor, says he pleased with the outcome.

“Certainly common sense gun laws can help us here in the city of St. Louis. We see on average of 2000 shootings a year in the city and over a 180 people will be shot and killed this year and that’s a major issue.” Reed said.

A group from the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action attended the hearing to support the measure.

Randee Steffen, treasurer for Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action testified during the hearing. She also disputed what critics are saying about this measure not being effective.

“Yes, criminals will get guns off of the streets, but we’ve also have seen in other states, in Virginia for example, there’s been 5000 people going in and trying to make illegal purchases, with over 12% of those have been investigated and charges have been brought.” Steffen explained.

All seven committee members also added their names to sponsor the bill. The bill will receive a second reading on Friday.

Reed said he expects the bill to go before the full Board of Aldermen in about three weeks.