St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says funds from a recently discovered budget surplus should be used to purchase body cameras for city police officers.

The $23-million surplus was discovered by city leaders in the year-end budget. While an ordinance requires that half of that money go to the city’s capital fund, Reed says some of the money should be used for the cameras – which are expected to cost the department $4-5 million dollars per year.