ST. LOUIS (AP) — Overdue library books won’t be costly for St. Louis borrowers anymore. Directors of the public library systems in St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Tuesday that they are joining a growing number of lenders that have stopped charging late fees. The push to drop fines gained steam last year after the American Library Association officially came out against them, citing concerns that fines create barriers to library materials and services. Patrons would still be required to pay for lost or damaged items to continue borrowing. Under the change, library cards will be frozen if books and movies aren’t returned.