St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The extreme cold is prompting St. Louis City to extend its Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations for Tuesday night.

City officials say additional cots are being made available in anticipation of the very cold winter weather for sheltering and support of the homeless. Individuals or families who may need shelter should go to Market St and 13th Street, from 5-7pm. There will be a St. Louis Metro Warming Bus there, providing relief from the cold while awaiting shuttle service to overflow shelters from 5-7 pm.

For further assistance call United Way 211 or 911.

The Humane Society Of Missouri also urges pet owners to keep their pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call their nearest law enforcement agency.