A 30-inch water main broke at around 8:30am Thursday morning on Lindell Boulevard just north of Forest Park, opening a large hole in the pavement. Water gushed out and flooded the area. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson expects Lindell to be closed for several days while the pavement is repaired. And that break has prompted a precautionary water boil advisory for parts of south St. Louis west of Kingshighway until further notice. The Water Division will test the water and have results in about a day.

Here’s more information on the boil advisory from the mayor’s office.

St. Louis City Water Division Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory For

Parts of South City

ST. LOUIS, MO – The City Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of its service area due to low water pressure caused by a broken main.The area under the precautionary boil water advisory is:

● North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western City limit.

● South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton.

Although water has been restored to those neighborhoods, the water pressure in the affected areas has fallen below acceptable City levels, prompting the City Water Division to issue a precautionary boil water advisory.

The Water Division has not detected any contamination to the water supply and has issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory. Test results will be in 24 hours.