Clayton, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis County Council is calling an emergency meeting in response to a federal investigatio.

A recently served.subpoena orders the county to produce Stenger’s call history, texts and emails with current and former county employees. It also seeks the same material for several senior members of Stenger’s staff. The investigation focuses on county contracts awarded to donors of Stenger’s campaign.

Stenger, in a statement Monday, says his office intends to “provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully.”

The special meeting of the county council is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday.