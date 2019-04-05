St. Louis MO (KTRS) The Florissant Police Department say a man yesterday was arrested in connection with two separate robbery and sexual assault crimes, where he approached women in their cars, kidnapping one of them.



Investigators say 19-year-old Temetrius Cross of the 10000 block of Count Drive approached a woman Tuesday as she got out of her car on Dove Drive, forced her back into her car before taking her to an ATM, then sexually assaulting her.



Police say the other sexual assault and robbery occurred March 2nd in the 800 Block of Southwell. Cross is being charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of sodomy, and one count of motor vehicle theft, along with other charges. Cross is being held on a 250 thousand dollar cash only bond.

