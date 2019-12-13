St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis County Police Department is creating a Diversity and Inclusion Unit.

In release, the department says the unit will be responsible for overseeing and executing activities that foster an inclusive environment, as well as enhancing the department’s services to the diverse constituents it serves.

Newly promoted Lieutenant Keith Wildhaber will serve as the first Commander of the new Unit, which will be implemented on January 1st. A jury recently awarded Wildhaber, who was a sergeant at the time, nearly $20 Million dollars in a lawsuit in which he sued the department after he was told he would need to quote, ‘tone down his gayness’ in order to get promoted.