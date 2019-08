Collinsville, IL (KTRS) The driver of a semi that hit and seriously injured an Illinois State Trooper is facing multiple charges.

26-year-old Kyamran Makharadze of St. Louis is facing DUI and other charges for the March 20th crash.

Police say he rear-ended the squad car while the trooper was investigating a crash on I-55 in St. Clair County.

The unidentified trooper is still recovering, and has not been able to return to duty.

Makharadze was released Friday after posting $150,000 bond.